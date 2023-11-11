Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC Group D CET Answer Key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Eligibility Test for Group D posts can check and download the answer key through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Group D CET Answer Key 2023 out at hssc.gov.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheets are now hosted on the website. The objection window has also been opened by the Commission. The Candidates shall be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) per answer key challenge as processing fee (non-refundable). The last date to raise objections is till November 13, 2023.

To facilitate the candidate, scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet of candidate is being made downloadable for the candidate during above period on the respective log in of the candidate. Image of OMR Answer Sheet is also being sent to the appeared candidates on their registered Email ID.

HSSC Group D CET Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on HSSC Group D CET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.