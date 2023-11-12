HSSC group D CET answer key objection window closes tomorrow, results next

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will close the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of group D common Eligibility Test (HSSC group D CET 2023) tomorrow, November 13, at 5 pm. The answer key was issued on November 10 on hssc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to pay ₹100 per challenge.

Image of OMR Answer Sheet was also sent to candidates on their registered addresses.

“Challenges made by the candidates to any Answer Key will be checked / verified with the help of a panel of Subject Expert(s). If the challenge to any Answer Key is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. Based on the Revised/ Final Answer Key, the Result will be prepared,” HSSC said.

“The Answer Keys after the challenges, as settled by the panel of Experts, will be treated as final and no further communication/ grievances shall be entertained with regard to Final Answer Key after the declaration of Result. There shall be no individual intimation to any candidate in response to his / her Answer Key Challenge in the same has been rejected/accepted by the Subject Expert(s),” it added.

After the final answer key is prepared, HSSC will prepare and announce results of the exam. For further information, candidates can check the commission's website.