Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / HSSC group D CET answer key objection window closes tomorrow, results next

HSSC group D CET answer key objection window closes tomorrow, results next

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 12, 2023 10:05 AM IST

HSSC group D CET 2023: The answer key was issued on November 10 on hssc.gov.in.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will close the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of group D common Eligibility Test (HSSC group D CET 2023) tomorrow, November 13, at 5 pm. The answer key was issued on November 10 on hssc.gov.in.

HSSC group D CET answer key objection window closes tomorrow(Shutterstock)

Candidates will have to pay 100 per challenge.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Image of OMR Answer Sheet was also sent to candidates on their registered addresses.

“Challenges made by the candidates to any Answer Key will be checked / verified with the help of a panel of Subject Expert(s). If the challenge to any Answer Key is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. Based on the Revised/ Final Answer Key, the Result will be prepared,” HSSC said.

“The Answer Keys after the challenges, as settled by the panel of Experts, will be treated as final and no further communication/ grievances shall be entertained with regard to Final Answer Key after the declaration of Result. There shall be no individual intimation to any candidate in response to his / her Answer Key Challenge in the same has been rejected/accepted by the Subject Expert(s),” it added.

After the final answer key is prepared, HSSC will prepare and announce results of the exam. For further information, candidates can check the commission's website.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc recruitment hssc hssc.gov.in answer key results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP