HSSC Group D exam city information slip out on hssc.gov.in; link, notice here

HSSC Group D Exam City Information Slip: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued exam city information slip for the recruitment examination of group D posts. Candidates can go to hssc.gov.in and download it. The direct link and steps to follow are given below.

HSSC Group D Exam City Information Slip released on hssc.goc.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the HSSC Group D Common Eligibility Test in OMR based mode on behalf of the commission.

The test will be held on October 21 and 22, from 10 am to 11:45 am and from 3 pm to 4:45 pm, including five minutes for marking the fifth option. The exam will be held in Chandigarh and different cities, districts of Haryana.

Candidates can download their exam city information slips for the group D exam using the link below. They will have to use registration number and date of birth to download it.

HSSC Haryana group D admit card 2023 direct link

Candidates should note that this is not the admit card of the exam. This slip has been provided to inform candidates which city they will have to visit to appear in the exam so that they can make their travel plans. Admit cards, which will mention the name of the exam centre, roll number, reporting time for the exam, etc. will be shared separately.

The admit card will be required on the exam day, not the exam city slip.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the examination city intimation slip, he/she can write to email: hcet@nta.ac.in.

Check the notice here.