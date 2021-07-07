Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HSSC Recruitment 2021: Exam dates for constable, SI and other posts released

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC ) on Tuesday, July 6 released the schedule for various recruitment exams, including, for Constables, Sub Inspectors, PGT Sanskrit, and Gram Sachiv, Patwari & Canal Patwari. Candidates who applied for these posts can check the examination schedule at the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the commission will conduct the written examination for the posts of Male Constable ( General Duty ) on August 7 and August 8. The PMT for the Male Constable ( Commando Wing ) will be conducted between August 13 to September 10 and the PST ( Running ) will be conducted between September 13 to 26.

The written examination for the post of Female Constable ( General Duty ) will be held on Saturday, September 4. The written examination for the Sub Inspector Male and Sub Inspector Female will be conducted on Sunday, September 5.

The PST running for the Male constable will be conducted from September 28 to October 6.

The PST running for the Sub Inspector ( Male ) and Sub Inspector ( Female ) will be conducted on October 7.

Here is the link to check the detailed notification

The detailed notification regarding the same will be issued later.

NOTE: All Candidates who intend to appear in the written examination are advised to get themselves vaccinated against Covid /Corona immediately and shall also bring a vaccination certificate at the time of written examination and Physical Test.

