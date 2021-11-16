Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HSSC releases answer keys of ALM, male constable exams, download at hssc.gov.in

HSSC answer keys have been released for the male constable and assistant lineman exams held on November 14.
HSSC releases answer keys of ALM, male constable exams, download at hssc.gov.in(HT file)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer keys of the exams which were held on November 14 for male constable and assistant lineman posts. Candidates can download the HSSC answer key from the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC answer key

Candidates can raise objections against the official answer keys. “The candidate may submit his/her objection from 17.11.2021 to 19.11.2021 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination , Session, Set Code and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered,” the Commission has said.

HSSC answer key: Know how to raise objections

  • Go to the official website, hssc.gov.in
  • Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 11/2019 ALM (EXAM DATE 14.11.2021)”
  • Challenge the official answer key by following the guidelines given by the Commission

“The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” the Commission has informed candidates.

