Education / Competitive Exams / HTET 2022 application correction process ends today at bseh.org.in, get link

HTET 2022 application correction process ends today at bseh.org.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:26 PM IST

ByHT Education Desk

The application correction process for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2022 will end today, October 3. Candidates can make changes in their application through the official website at bseh.org.in.

The HTET 2022 application process ended on September 30.

“Correction Window is Now Open , Last Date for Correction is 03-10-2022.No Correction allowed in Level, Caste Category, PH Status & Home State”, reads the official website.

Direct link here

HTET 2022 application correction process: How to make changes

Visit the official website at haryanatet.in.

On the homepage, click on the “ Online Registration for HTET 2022”

Log in by using the registration number and password.

Make all the required corrections in the HTET 2022 application form.

Click on the “Final Submit” button.

Take print out for future reference.

