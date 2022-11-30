HTET 2022: BSEH performs Havan Yagya for smooth conduct of exam on Dec 3 and 4

Board of Secondary Education, Haryana performed Havan Yagya for smooth conduct of HTET 2022 examination. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on December 3 and 4, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Havan was performed on November 30, in the premises of the Haryana School Education Board, in which Board President Dr. V.P. Yadav, Secretary Shri Krishna Kumar, H.P.S., Joint Secretary Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma and all officers/employees were present. As per the press note, the purpose of the Havan Yajna is to maintain an atmosphere of positivity for the examination and to get full cooperation of all.

The examination will be conducted on December 3 and December 4 at 327 and 504 examination centres respectively. The Level 3 (PGT) examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 5.30 pm and Level 2 (TGT) exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Board Secretary Shri Krishna Kumar informed that 3,05,717 candidates will appear in this examination, including 2,18,033 females, 87,678 males and 06 transgenders. He informed that out of 60,794 candidates in Level-1 (PRT) examination, 42,888 are women and 17,904 are men and 02 transgenders. Level-2 (TGT) includes 1,07,040 women, 42,387 men and 03 transgenders out of 1,49,430 candidates and Level-3 (PGT) includes 68,105 women, 27,387 men and 01 transgender out of 95,493 candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON