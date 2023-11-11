Board of School Education, Haryana will end the registration process for HTET 2023 on November 11, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

HTET 2023 registration ends today at bseh.org.in, direct link to apply here

Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was till November 10, which has been extended till November 11, 2023.

The examination will be conducted on December 2 and 3, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The level 3 examination will be conducted on December 2 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm and level 2 exam will be conducted on December 3 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and level 1 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

HTET 2023 registration: How to apply

All the interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on HTET 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

