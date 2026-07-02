The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the HTET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

HTET Admit Card 2026 released at bseh.org.in, direct link to download here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The admit card has been released for Level 1, 2 and 3 exams.

NEET PG Exam 2026: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in, direct link to apply here

The examination will be held on July 4 and 5, 2026 across the state at various exam centres. All four questions in HTET will be multiple-choice questions. Each carries one mark, negative, out of which one answer will be correct. There shall be no negative marking. The exam duration is 150 minutes. All questions except those concerning language subjects. will be bilingual, i.e. Hindi and English.

The HTET admit cards will not be sent by post. The candidates may download the admit card from the official website. No candidate will be permitted to appear rrom the centre other than the one allotted to him/her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Direct link to download HTET Admit Card 2026 HTET Admit Card 2026: How to download {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to download HTET Admit Card 2026 HTET Admit Card 2026: How to download {{/usCountry}}

Read More

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HTET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TGTET Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes today at tgtet.aptonline.in, link here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH HTET.