IBPS Calendar 2025: RRB, PO, SO, Clerk tentative exam dates out at ibps.in, check schedule here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Calendar 2025. The tentative calendar includes exam dates for online CRP for RRBs & PSBs (2025-2026). Candidates who want to check and download the tentative calendar can check it from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Calendar 2025: RRB, PO, SO, Clerk tentative exam dates out, check schedule

As per the IBPS calendar, the RRB Officer Scale I prelims examination will be held on July 27, August 2, 3, Office Assistant prelims exam will be held on August 30, September 6 and 7, 2025. The main examination will be held on September 13 for Officer Scale I, II and III and on November 9 for Office Assistant posts.

The IBPS PO prelims examination will be held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025 and main examination on November 29, 2025.

The IBPS PO SO prelims examination will be held on November 22 and 23, 2025 and main examination on January 4, 2026.

The IBPS Customer Service Associates preliminary examination will be held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2025 and main examination on February 1, 2026.

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

IBPS Calendar 2025: Documents needed to register

Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification given in notification given below.

Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notification – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their “live photograph” at the time of application either by using webcam or mobile phone. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.