Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB will close the registration process for GUJCET 2025 with late fee on January 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Gujarat Common Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2025: Last date to register today with late fee, apply at gseb.org

To apply for the entrance examination, candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as late fee. The GUJCET 2025 examination fee is ₹350/-. The payment can be done through Epay System India ONLINE (Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking) or SBIEpay. Payment can be made in any SBI Branch of the country through "SBI Branch Payment" option.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET)-2025 Exam for Science Stream Candidates To be held on March 23, 2025, Sunday.

As per the guidelines issued by the Board, the name details have to be filled in according to the Standard-12th Examination application form. Candidates belonging to other boards than Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have to fill in the above name details according to their Standard-12th Examination application form, in which they can fill in their First Name in the ‘Surname Column,’ Second Name in the ‘Student Name Column,’ and Last Name in the ‘Guardian Column.’

To apply for the entrance test, candidates who want to apply will have to go through 4 stages for filling the registration form which includes registration, login, payment and process of filling the application form.

GUJCET 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply online for GUJCET can follow the steps given below.