Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk 2023 pre exam training link on August 18, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the clerk written examination can check the pre exam training link on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk 2023 pre exam training link available at ibps.in, direct link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pre exam training link is available on the official website from August 18 to September 23, 2023. To appear for the pre exam training, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IBPS Clerk 2023 pre exam training link: How to appear

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk 2023 pre exam training link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The pre exam training will be displayed on the screen.

Appear for the exam and once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit card is available to candidates on the official site of IBPS from August 16 to September 2, 2023. The prelims exam of IBPS Clerk 2023 is tentatively scheduled for August or September. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON