IBPS Clerk Exam 2023: Centre change link for Manipur state activated at ibps.in, direct link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 centre change link on August 18, 2023 for Manipur state. Candidates can make changes of centre through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2023: Centre change link for Manipur state activated, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, after reviewing the situation in the State of Manipur, it has been decided to offer an option of ‘Centre Change’ to the candidates who have opted Imphal (Manipur) as Centre for Online Preliminary Examination for recruitment for the posts of Clerks under CRP Clerks XIII.

The option of ‘Centre Change’ for such candidates will be available on the authorized IBPS website from August 18 to August 22, 2023 for Clerks. On receipt of centre change option from the willing candidates, they will be allocated to the Venues of their chosen Centres.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2023: How to make changes in exam centre

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To make changes in the exam centre, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 centre change link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make changes in the exam centre and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON