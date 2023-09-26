Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS Clerk Main exam admit card released at www.ibps.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 26, 2023 01:12 PM IST

IBPS issues admit card for CRP Clerks XIII main exam on October 7. Candidates can download from www.ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the (CRP CLERKS-XIII) Main exam Admit Card 2023 today, September 26. Candidates who will appear for the IBPS Clerk Main exam can download the admit card from the official website at www.ibps.in.

The IBPS CRP Clerks XIII main examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 7.

Direct link to download IBPS CRP Clerks XIII main admit card

IBPS Clerk Main exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your IBPS CRP Clerks XIII main admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Take print for future reference.

