IBPS Clerk Main exam admit card released at www.ibps.in, download link here
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the (CRP CLERKS-XIII) Main exam Admit Card 2023 today, September 26. Candidates who will appear for the IBPS Clerk Main exam can download the admit card from the official website at www.ibps.in.
The IBPS CRP Clerks XIII main examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 7.
Direct link to download IBPS CRP Clerks XIII main admit card
IBPS Clerk Main exam admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at www.ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login credentials
Your IBPS CRP Clerks XIII main admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card
Take print for future reference.
