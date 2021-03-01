IBPS Clerk main result 2021 declared, check office assistant exam result here

Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday announced the results of IBPS Clerk main examination 2021. Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS main exam 2021 can check their result on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS clerk main result 2021: Steps to check

a) Visit official website of IBPS at ibps.in

b) Click on link for clerk main exam result 2021

c) Enter registration number and password on the login page

d) Enter Captcha code and click on login

e) Your result will be displayed on the screen

f) Take print-out for future reference

Here is the direct link to check IBPS Clerk main 2021 results.

Candidates who have cleared the IBPS clerk main exam 2021 will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.