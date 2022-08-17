IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 on August 17, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Clerk prelims examination can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The admit card is available from August 17 to September 4, 2022.

Along with the admit card for online exam, the Institute has released the mock test link for IBPS Clerk. The preliminary examination will be conducted in September 2022. Candidates who will appear for the written online examination can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online prelims exam will consist of objective type questions for 100 marks. The exam duration is for 2 hour. The candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.