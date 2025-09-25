The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Customer Service Associates preliminary examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, direct link to download here

The admit card will be available from September 24 to October 5, 2025.

As per the tentative calendar 2025, the Customer Service Associates preliminary exam will be held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online preliminary exam will consist of objective tests for 100 marks. This test will be of one hour duration and consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10270 Customer Service Associate posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.