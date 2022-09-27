IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Score card released at ibps.in, check marks here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination of Clerk can check the scores through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The examination was conducted in September 2022. The result was declared on September 21, 2022. The scores will remain active till October 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in by following these simple steps given below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: How to check scores

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have qualified the written examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted in October 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

