IBPS CRP Clerk main results 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link

The main test result for CRP Clerks-XI has been issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:55 AM IST
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the main examination result for CRP Clerks-XI. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

“Provisional allotment under CRP Clerks-XI has been done based on the state-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2022-23 for clerical cadre as furnished by the Participating Banks (details vide Annexure A) subject to availability. Candidates can view their result status on authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth or Password”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check the IBPS CRP Clerk result

IBPS CRP Clerk main results: Know how to check

Visit the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your login details and submit

Take a printout for future reference.

Read detailed notification here

