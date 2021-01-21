IBPS Office Assistant prelims Results 2020-21 declared at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2020. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website. The results will be available for viewing till January 27.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS Office Assistant Prelims results 2020

How to check IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Results 2020:

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2) Click on the link to check online preliminary exam result for CRP RRBs-IX office assistants (Multipurpose)

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Key in your registration no, password and enter the captcha code and login

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out of the result and save it on your computer

Candidates who have cleared the IBPS Office Assistan prelims are eligible to appear in the main examination.