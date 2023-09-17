IBPS PO 2023: Important notice on exam centre change issued, see details

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Saturday said that candidates who had opted Imphal, Manipur as a centre for the Probationary Officer recruitment examination (IBOS PO 2023) will be allowed to change it if they wish to.

IBPS PO 2023: Important notice on exam centre change issued (ibps.in)

“After carefully reviewing the situation in the State of Manipur, it has been decided to offer an option of ‘Centre Change’ to the candidates who have opted Imphal (Manipur) as Centre for Online Preliminary Examination for recruitment for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees under CRP PO/MT-XIII,” the institute informed through a recent notification.

They can appear for the exam from Guwahati and Jorhat in Assam, Shillong in Meghalaya, Aizwal in Mizoram, Kohima in Nagaland, Kolkata in West Bengal and Faridabad, Gurgram in NCR, IBPS said.

A link to change the exam cenre has been provided in the website and the window will close on September 21.

IBPS PO exam centre change: Direct link

All other terms and conditions of the examination mentioned previously will remain unchanged, IBPS said.

