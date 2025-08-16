IBPS PO Exam 2025: Prelims exam begins tomorrow, admit card link and guidelines here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will begin IBPS PO Exam 2025 on August 17, 2025. The prelims examination will be held on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025. IBPS PO Exam 2025: Prelims exam begins tomorrow, admit card link and guidelines

The preliminary examination will consist of objective tests for 100 marks. It will last 1 hour and consist of 3 sections: English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability.

The English language section will consist of 30 questions, and the maximum mark is 30. The quantitative aptitude section will consist of 35 questions, and the reasoning ability section will consist of 35 questions, and the maximum mark is 40.

Candidates are required to qualify in each test according to the cut-off determined in each test. Each candidate must secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for the main exam.

IBPS PO Exam 2025: Guidelines here

All those candidates who will appear for the exam can check the guidelines given here.

1. Candidates will have to carry call letter for the respective date and session of exam along with photo identity proof in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter/ application form.

2. Candidates reporting late i.e. after the reporting time specified on the call letter for Examination will not be permitted to take the examination. The reporting time mentioned on the call letter is prior to the Start time of the test.

3. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

4. Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner etc are not allowed inside the exam centre.

5. All ornament like Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Badge, brooch etc. should be thoroughly checked.