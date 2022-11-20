IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022 released at ibps.in, download link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The call letter will be available on the official website from November 19 to November 26, 2022. Online Main Examination for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and Descriptive test for 25 marks. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022

IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. Candidates can check official website for more related details.