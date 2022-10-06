IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022: Where, how to check call letter

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release admit cards for the preliminary round of Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examination, 2022 in due course of time. IBPS PO Prelims admit cards will be issued on ibps.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the date sheet, IBPS PO Prelims exam 2022 will take place in October. Detailed information on both exam date and call letters are awaited.

Candidates who qualify in te preliminary examination can sit for the Main round in November. After that, selected candidates will appear in the interview round in January/February, 2023. Results will be declared in April.

The whole schedule is tentative, which means dates for various events may change later.

IBPS PO Prelims exam is held for 100 marks and the total duration is 1 hour.

There will be 3 sections in the paper – English Language, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. The English Language section will have 30 question for 30 marks and the other two sections will have 35 questions each for 35 marks each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates will get 20 minutes to attempt each section.