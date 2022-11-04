IBPS PO Prelims scores released at ibps.in, here's how to check marks

IBPS PO Prelims scores: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores for the online preliminary examination conducted for the post of Management Trainee/ Probationary officer.

Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO Preliminary exam can now check and download their scores from the official website ibps.in.

IBPS is scheduled to conduct the Main examination on November 26, 2022.

Marks obtained only in the online main examination will be considered for shortlisting for interviews and final merit listing.

“Shortlisted candidates will be required to bring the duly authenticated/stamped preliminary exam call letter along with main exam call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in information handout’ and call letter.” Read the official notification.

Candidates can check the scores for the prelims exam by keying in their registration number and password/date of birth.

Know how to Check IBPS PO Prelims scores:

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the link available for checking the PO/MT prelim exams score

Click on the link for viewing the scores

Key in your registration number and password/date of birth

Login and your score will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link, click here.