IBPS PO Recruitment: Apply for 6000+ vacancies from Aug 2 at ibps.in

IBPS PO Recruitment: The institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS) has invited online applications for the common recruitment process for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee in the Participating Banks.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts and check the schedule at the official website ibps.in from August 2, 2022. The number of vacancies announced is 6432.

Candidates will be recruited on the basis of online examination (prelims and main) and interview.

The online examination will be conducted in two phases- Online Preliminary and Online Main.

The preliminary and main exams are scheduled in the month of October and November 2022.

The online registration including edit and modification of application by candidates will begin on August 2, 2022 and the process will be concluded on August 22, 2022.

To be eligible to apply, candidates must be in the age group of 20 to 30 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

For educational qualifications, Candidates must possess a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The application fee is Rs.850 for unreserved category candidates and Rs.175 for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates.

The preliminary exam will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour and will be of 100 marks. The main examination will be of 225 marks and will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes.

The participating banks are- Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra.

Candidates shortlisted in the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam.

The Main exam is scheduled to be held in the month of November and the result is scheduled to be declared in December 2022

According to the notification, the interview and provisional allotment is scheduled to be conducted in the months of January and February, 2023.