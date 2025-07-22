Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended till July 28, apply for 6000+ posts at ibps.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 09:55 am IST

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025 registration date has been extended. The last date to apply is July 28, 2025. 

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has extended the registration date for IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025. The last date to apply for Probationary Officer and Specialist Officer posts is till July 28, 2025. Candidates who still have not applied for the recruitment exam can find the registration link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5208 Probationary Officers and 1007 Specialist Officer posts.

Direct link to apply for PO

Direct link to apply for SO

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO or IBPS SO registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Once done, login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 850/- for all other category candidates and 175/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The payment can be made through online mode.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary exam followed by main exam for both Specialist Officer and Probationary Officer posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended till July 28, apply for 6000+ posts at ibps.in
