Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS RRB 2021 registration ends, what's next
competitive exams

IBPS RRB 2021 registration ends, what’s next

IBPS RRB prelims exam is expected to be held in August.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:18 PM IST
IBPS RRB 2021 registration over, what's next?

IBPS RRB 2021 registration concluded on June 28. Candidates who have registered for this exam should take note of all important events that will follow next. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts written exams and interviews to select officers and office assistants in regional rural banks (RRB). This year the IBPS RRB exam will be held to fill over 10000+ vacancies.

• The IBPS may conduct pre-exam training for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities. “Due to COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of the candidates, PET during this period may not be held,” it has said.

• If the PET is held, concerned candidates will be issued admit cards on July 9. If held, the PET will commence on July 19 and will continue till July 25.

• The IBPS RRB preliminary exam is likely to be held in August. The tentative exam dates are August 1, 7, 8, 14 and 21.

• The IBPS RRB prelims admit card will be released in July.

• Candidates who qualify the prelims will be issued admit cards in September for the main exam.

• Officers scale 1 and office assistants will be selected on the basis of main exam marks. Officers scale 2 and 3 have to appear for interview after the main exam; these candidates will have a single main exam.

• Candidates have to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines on the exam day. A COVID-19 self declaration form is available on the website of IBPS.

• Candidates appearing for the preliminary exam have to keep the admit card safely.

