Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 on July 26, 2023. Candidates who will appear for written examination to fill RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here

The admit card will be displayed from July 26 to August 19, 2023. The prelims RRB clerk examination will be conducted on August 19, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on June 1 and ended on June 28, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 8000 posts of Clerk, Officer Scale I, II and III in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

