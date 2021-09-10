IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 for Officers released, download link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The admit card will be available on the official site from September 9 to September 25, 2021.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be conducted on September 25, 2021. To download the admit card for the main exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration and password details and click on submit.

Your admit card is displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online examination will comprise of objective type multiple choice tests from reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language or Hindi Language and Quantitative Aptitude. A total of 200 questions will be asked and the maximum marks is 200. The exam duration is for 2 hours.