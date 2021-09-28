IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 released for Clerk posts, download link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 for Clerk posts has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. Direct link to download given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 released for Clerk posts. Candidates who will appear for the main exam for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The admit card will be available on the official site till October 17, 2021. 

The main examination for Clerk post will be conducted on October 17 at various exam centres across the country. The online exam will comprise of Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language and Numerical Ability. The number of questions will be 200 and maximum marks will be 200. The exam duration is for 2 hours. 

Direct link to download here 

IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download 

Candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ibps exam ibps rrb exam ibps admit card
