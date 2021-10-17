IBPS RRB office assistant main exam held: What’s next?

The institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS) conducted the main exam for office assistant post in regional rural banks (RRBs) today, October 17. After this, the IBPS RRB main exam result will be declared. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the IBPS RRB result and score card from the official website, ibps.in.

Candidates were selected for the RRB office assistant main exam based on their performance in the preliminary exam.

The exam comprised questions from reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language and numerical ability.

“Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment,” the IBPS has said.

The provisional allotment shall be restricted within the RRBs of the State opted for.