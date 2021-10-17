Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS RRB office assistant main exam held: What’s next?

IBPS RRB office assistant main exam was held today. The result of this exam will be declared by the IBPS on its official website, ibps.in.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS) conducted the main exam for office assistant post in regional rural banks (RRBs) today, October 17. After this, the IBPS RRB main exam result will be declared. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the IBPS RRB result and score card from the official website, ibps.in.

Candidates were selected for the RRB office assistant main exam based on their performance in the preliminary exam. 

The exam comprised questions from reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language and numerical ability.

“Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment,” the IBPS has said.

The provisional allotment shall be restricted within the RRBs of the State opted for.

