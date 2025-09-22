IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended till September 28, apply at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has extended the registration process for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025. The last date to register has been extended till September 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the recruitment drive can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration date extended till September 28

The official notice reads, “It has been decided to extend the period of online registration of applications for CRP RRBs XIV: Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).”

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 registration link available on home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Login to the account and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS RRB PO application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others.The IBPS RRB SO application fee is ₹175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/ PwBD/ ESM /DESM candidates and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others.

Meanwhile, the vacancies have increased. Earlier, a total of 13217 vacancies were to be filled, which has been increased to 13302. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.