Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the results of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2020-21 on Thursday, January 21.

IBPS RRB 2020 Office Assistant Preliminary Exam was held on September 19, 20, 26, 2020 and January 2, 2021.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website at ibps.in after they are declared.

Steps to check IBPS office assistant prelims result 2020 after they are out:

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2) Click on the link to check online preliminary exam result for CRP RRBs-IX office assistants (Multipurpose)

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Key in your registration no, password and enter the captcha code and login

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out of the result and save it on your computer

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main examination. Candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the mains examination and the vacancies reported by the the RRBs.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates about the exam.