ICAI Admit Card 2023 for Inter, Final May exams out, direct link

ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2023 Admit Card: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released admit cards for the May 2023 edition of Chartered Accountancy Intermediate and Final Examinations. Candidates can download ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2023 admit cards from eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2023 admit card released on eservices.icai.org

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can download ICAI admit cards by logging in with registration number and password. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

ICAI CA Inter, Final admit cards 2023

How to download ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2023 admit card

Go to eservices.icai.org. Open the Inter or Final exam admit card download link. Login by entering the asked details. Submit and download the admit card. Take a printout for the exam day.

After downloading the ICAI admit card, candidates should read all the instructions mentioned on it carefully and follow those on the exam date.

In case of any error in information published on admit cards, they should contact the institute immediately and resolve it.