ICAI Admit Card 2023 for Inter, Final May exams out, direct link

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 17, 2023 01:27 PM IST

ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2023 Admit Card: Candidates can download ICAI CA Inter, Final May exam admit cards from eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2023 Admit Card: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released admit cards for the May 2023 edition of Chartered Accountancy Intermediate and Final Examinations. Candidates can download ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2023 admit cards from eservices.icai.org.

Candidates can download ICAI admit cards by logging in with registration number and password. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

How to download ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2023 admit card

  1. Go to eservices.icai.org.
  2. Open the Inter or Final exam admit card download link.
  3. Login by entering the asked details.
  4. Submit and download the admit card.
  5. Take a printout for the exam day.

After downloading the ICAI admit card, candidates should read all the instructions mentioned on it carefully and follow those on the exam date.

In case of any error in information published on admit cards, they should contact the institute immediately and resolve it.

