Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA December 2021 correction window opens, check how to make changes
competitive exams

ICAI CA December 2021 correction window opens, check how to make changes

Published on Oct 05, 2021 02:55 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has opened the CA Exam form correction window for the December 2021 exams. Candidates who have submitted their application form and want to make changes can do so through the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates can make changes in their application form by logging in to their account.

The correction window will remain open till October 10.

ICAI CA December 2021: How to make changes

Visit the ICAI CA official website 

Click on the ICAI CA Login link provided

Enter the Login credentials and open the application form

Make changes in the application form

Review the correction made

Click on the final submission tab

