Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Registration for all courses to reopen on Oct 11
competitive exams

ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Registration for all courses to reopen on Oct 11

ICAI CA December Exam 2021 registration for all courses to reopen on October 11, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Registration for all courses to reopen on Oct 11
Published on Oct 08, 2021 09:08 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will reopen the registration process for ICAI CA December Exam 2021. The registration link will be activated on October 11 for all courses. Candidates who want to apply to appear for the examination can apply online through the official site of ICAI on icai.org. 

The link will be reopened for  Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Foundation, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IR) Technical Examination, International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisaton (ITL & WTO), Part I Examination for two days – from October 11 to October 12, 2021. 

This decision has been taken considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students, to mitigate their hardship. As per the official notice, students may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for the December 2021 examination and no such extension in time to come. 

The Chartered Accountant December examination schedule was released in August. The examination will begin on December 5 and will end on December 20, 2021. The admit card will be released by the Institute in due course of time. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca exams icai ca november exam icai ca exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IIM-CAT 2021 admit card to be released on October 27 at iimcat.ac.in

Haryana: HSSC assistant lineman, PGT Sanskrit exam on November 14

UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Registration for women candidates ends on October 8

UPTET 2021 registration begins today at updeled.gov.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP