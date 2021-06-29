ICAI CA Exam 2021: SC ask institute to consider modifying opt out scheme

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has asked Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to consider modifying opt out scheme after it felt that the scheme formulated by the institute did not account for inability of candidates who have recovered from Covid-19.

In a note supplied on Monday, the ICAI declared that for its examinations beginning July 5 there will be an opt out scheme for students who are able to produce RT-PCR positive report showing them or any member of their family to be affected by COVID-19 as on June 21 or later.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar noted that RT-PCR alone cannot determine the inability of candidates. Nearly 3.74 lakh students will be appearing for the July cycle of examinations. The bench said that sometimes the after effects of COVID-19 are so “horrible” that the affected persons are unable to recover for the next two to three months. The Court asked ICAI to account for this aspect too by having a suitable authority or person authorize on behalf of ICAI whether a candidate should be allowed to opt out from the present examinations.

Further, the bench put to ICAI whether students who get infected in the middle of examinations will be allowed to give the remaining papers in the November cycle of examinations. The Court also noted a host of other suggestions put forth by the petitioners such as change of examination centre, securing exclusivity of examination halls, testing facility for invigilators, and arranging transport facilities to centres. Senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan appearing for ICAI said that the institute will respond to all points noted by the Court.

The bench asked ICAI to file its reply in the course of the day and posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

The petitions were filed by Satya Narain Perumal, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and third by a group of CA aspirants demanding moderation in the Standard Operation Procedure issued for the exams among other reliefs. The petitions also demanded postponement of exams, extra chance and opt out options for students amid the pandemic.

CA Exams will be conducted from July 5 to July 20, 2021 across the country at various centres. The Institute has released the admit card and also issued guidelines to be followed for exams across the country.