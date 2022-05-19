ICAI CA Exam 2022 postponed for Silchar exam centres, notice here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed ICAI CA Exam 2022. The examination for Chartered Accountants that was scheduled for May 19 and 20, 2022 at Silchar, Assam has been postponed. The official notice on postponement is available on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The exams have been postponed due to the ongoing flood situation in Assam. The Office of Deputy Commissioner, District Disaster Management Authority, Silchar have directed all the educational institutions to remain closed for the next 48 hours due to ongoing floods.

In this context, the Final Examination, Group I, Paper 3, Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics & Intermediate Examination, Group I, Paper 3, Cost and Management Accounting scheduled to be held on 19th and 20th, May 2022 respectively at Silchar (Assam) Examination Centre only has been postponed.

As per the official notice, the new dates for the aforesaid examinations at Silchar (Assam) Examination Centre shall be announced in due course. However, the schedule of Final and Intermediate examinations in respect to all other papers/ cities will remain unchanged. Candidates can check the official site of ICAI for more related details.

