ICAI CA Foundation 2023 admit card released at icai.org
ICAI CA Foundation admit card for June 2023 examination is available at eservices.icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation admit card 2023 for the June 2023 exam. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the CA Foundation admit card from the official website at eservices.icai.org.
The ICAI CA Foundation examination 2023 will be conducted on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30.
Direct link to download ICAI CA Foundation admit card
ICAI CA Foundation 2023 admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org.
Next, click on the “Click here To Download Admit Card For Foundation Exam June 2023”
Key in your login details.
Your ICAI CA Foundation hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference.
