ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam dates rescheduled, notice here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has rescheduled the exam dates for ICAI CA Foundation December 2023. Candidates can check the revised dates on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

The CA foundation examination will now be conducted on December 31, January 2, 4 and 6, 2023 instead of December 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023.

The official notice reads, “In continuation of the Institute Announcement No. 13-CA(EXMAS)/ November-December/2023 dated 05th July 2023 with the schedule of November/December 2023 Examinations for Final, Intermediate, Foundation and PQC courses. It may be noted that due to unavoidable circumstances the CA Foundation Examinations will now be held on 31st December 2023, 2nd , 4 th & 6th January 2024 in place of 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th December 2023.”

Further the notice states that other details announced vide Important Announcement No. 13-CA (Exams)/November - December/2023 dated July 5, 2023 shall remain unchanged. There will be no change in of Intermediate, Final and PQC Examinations, which are scheduled from November 1 to 17, 2023.

The Intermediate course Group 1 examination will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2023 and Group II will be conducted on November 10, 13, 15 and 17, 2023. The final course Group I examination will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2023 and Group II will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023.

The international taxation- assessment test will be conducted on November 9 and 11, 2023 and Insurance and Risk Management Technical examination for Modules I to IV will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

