ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: December results awaited at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Result 2022 Live Updates: Result of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation course examination held in December is awaited. Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce CA Foundation December result this week on icai.nic.in and icai.org.

According to CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, ICAI may announce CA Foundation results between January 30 and February 6. Students should note that an official confirmation in this regard is awaited.

“I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification,” Khandelwal tweeted.

ICAI conducted CA Foundation December exam from December 14 to December 20. Previously, the institute announced CA Inter and Final results.