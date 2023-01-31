Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: December results awaited at icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022 Live Updates: ICAI CA result for Foundation course will be declared at icai.nic.in and icai.org.

ICAI CA Result 2022 Live Updates: Result of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation course examination held in December is awaited. Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce CA Foundation December result this week on icai.nic.in and icai.org. 

According to CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, ICAI may announce CA Foundation results between January 30 and February 6. Students should note that an official confirmation in this regard is awaited. 

“I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification,” Khandelwal tweeted.

ICAI conducted CA Foundation December exam from December 14 to December 20. Previously, the institute announced CA Inter and Final results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation result 2022

    According to CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, ICAI may announce CA Foundation results between January 30 and February 6. 

    “I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification,” he said in a recent tweet.

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2022: Date and time

    An official confirmation on CA Foundation result is awaited. It is expected to be declared by February 6.

  • Jan 31, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    How to check ICAI CA Foundation December result 2022

    Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 -

    Step 1: Go to the official website - icai.org or icai.nic.in.

    Step 2: Open the result link displayed on home page.

    Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit.

    Step 4: The result will be displayed. Check it and download the page.

