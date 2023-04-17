Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA Inter and Final 2023 exam admit card released at icai.org, know how to download

ICAI CA Inter and Final 2023 exam admit card released at icai.org, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Candidates can download the ICAI CA Inter and final admit cards from the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) admit card 2023 for the Intermediate and Final May examination 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.icai.org or eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter and Final admit card released at icai.org

Candidates can download the admit cards using their student registration number and password.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

ICAI CA Inter and Final admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the “Click here To Download Admit Card For Intermediate Exam May 2023” or “Click here To Download Admit Card For Final Exam May 2023”

Log in using your credentials

Download and take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
icai ca foundation admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP