ICAI CA May 2023 Exam: Important notice for Intermediate candidates released

Published on Aug 20, 2022 01:35 PM IST

ICAI CA May 2023 Exam important notice has been released for intermediate candidates. Candidates can check the notice below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released an important notice for candidates who have applied through direct entry route for intermediate course. The notice is available to candidates who will be appearing for ICAI CA May 2023 Exam. Candidates can download the notice from the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The Institute has given relaxation to students who have registered themselves till July 31, 2022 for CA May 2023 examination through direct entry route on account of non-declaration of result of final year of the graduation.

As per the official notice, all these candidates are required to submit satisfactory proof of having passed the graduation examination with the minimum marks as provided in sub-regulation (4) of Regulation 28F before filling the examination form of May 2023 Intermediate course.

Such students are required to start their practical training on or before October 1, 2022 after completing ICITSS and then appear for May 2023 Intermediate examination. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ICAI.

