The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued the ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Intermediate and final exams can download the hall ticket through the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org. ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026 out for Inter, Final exams at eservices.icai.org, download links here

As per the official timetable, the ICAI CA final course examination will be held on May 2, 4, and 6, 2026 for Group I and May 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2. The intermediate examination for Group 1 will be held on May 5, 7 and 9 and Group 2 will be held on May 11, 13 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026 for Intermediate course

Direct link to download ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026 for Final course

ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Click on ICAI CA May Admit Card 2026 for Intermediate and Final exams.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the admit card.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.