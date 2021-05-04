Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA May Exam 2021: Registration process to begin today, here’s how to apply
ICAI CA May Exam 2021: Registration process to begin today, here’s how to apply

ICAI CA May Exam 2021 registration link will be activated today at 10 am. Candidate can apply online through official site icaiexam.icai.org. Check how to apply below.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 08:28 AM IST
ICAI CA May Exam 2021: Registration process to begin today, here’s how to apply

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will reopen the application window for ICAI CA May Exam 2021 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The registration link will be activated at 10 am on the official site of ICAI on icai.org. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can do it by May 6, 2021, till 11.59 pm.

The application form will be available for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT). Candidates will have to pay 600/- as late fees.

ICAI CA May Exam 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to register for the examination can apply by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.

• Click on login link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CA May Exam 2021 has been postponed due to increasing COVID19 cases across the country. The decision to reopen the registration link was taken in the interest of the welfare & well-being of the students and to mitigate their hardships.

