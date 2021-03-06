ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule for foundation course released, check here

ICAI CA May exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday released the ICAI CA May examination schedule for the Foundation course on its official website.

Candidates can check the ICAI CA May examination schedule for the Foundation course online at icai.org.

According to the schedule, the institute will conduct the examinations on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021. The online registration process for the examination will commence on April 20, 2021, and will end on May 4, 2021.

The examination for Foundation Paper 1 and 2 is scheduled to be conducted from 2 to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 to 4 pm.

Candidates applying for Indian centres will have to pay an application fee of ₹1500. For the Kathmandu centre, the candidates will need to pay the registration fee ₹2200, while for the overseas centres, the examination fee is the US $325

"The late fee for submission of examination application form after the scheduled last date would be ₹600 (for Indian/Kathmandu centre) and the US $10 (for Abroad centres) as decided by the council, " reads the official notice.

"It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/local holiday," further reads the notice.

ICAI CA May exam 2021 schedule: