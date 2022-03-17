ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Foundation course exam dates revised, check here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has revised ICAI CA May Exam 2022 dates for foundation course. The Foundation course examination that was scheduled to be conducted on May 23, 25, 27 and 29, 2022 will now be conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2022. The revised schedule is available on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The dates for foundation course examination has been revised due to clash with dates of CBSE Term 2 exams and CISCE Semester 2 exams which are to be held during this period.

As per the <strong>notice released</strong>, to mitigate the hardship of the students who are sitting in the aforementioned examinations and simultaneously pursuing Chartered Accountants Foundation Course Examination, May 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the dates of Foundation Course Examination, May 2022.

The examination schedule dates will not be changed in event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday. Candidates who want to check for more related details can check the official website of ICAI.

