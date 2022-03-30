Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Registration process ends today, here’s how to apply
competitive exams

ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Registration process ends today, here’s how to apply

ICAI CA May Exam 2022 registration process ends today, March 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the steps given below. 
ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Registration process ends today, here’s how to apply
Published on Mar 30, 2022 08:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will close down the registration process for ICAI CA May Exam 2022 on March 30, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for Final, Inter and Foundation courses can apply online through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The registration link was activated on March 26, 2022 on the official website. The decision to reopen the registration link was taken after it was observed that certain students pertaining to old course could not convert to new course resulting in non- submission of online examination Application forms for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2022. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to apply here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

ICAI CA May Exam 2022: How to register 

To apply for the ICAI CA May Exam 2022, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.org.
  • Click on ICAI CA May Exam 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, today is the last date for candidates to make changes in examination city/ group/ medium for the CA May/June 2022 examination. Candidates can do it through the official site of icaiexam.icai.org.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca foundation education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP