ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Registration process ends today, here’s how to apply

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will close down the registration process for ICAI CA May Exam 2022 on March 30, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for Final, Inter and Foundation courses can apply online through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The registration link was activated on March 26, 2022 on the official website. The decision to reopen the registration link was taken after it was observed that certain students pertaining to old course could not convert to new course resulting in non- submission of online examination Application forms for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2022.

Direct link to apply here

ICAI CA May Exam 2022: How to register

To apply for the ICAI CA May Exam 2022, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA May Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, today is the last date for candidates to make changes in examination city/ group/ medium for the CA May/June 2022 examination. Candidates can do it through the official site of icaiexam.icai.org.