Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA May/June 2023: Application correction window opens at icai.org

ICAI CA May/June 2023: Application correction window opens at icai.org

competitive exams
Updated on Mar 04, 2023 02:51 PM IST

ICAI CA May/June 2023 application correction window has opened today, March 4, 2023. Candidates can make changes through the direct link given below.

ICAI CA May/June 2023: Application correction window opens today at icai.org
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has opened ICAI CA May/June 2023 application correction window on March 4, 2023. The changes in the application form can be done through the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

The correction window will open on March 4 and will close on March 10, 2023. To make the changes the application form candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to make corrections 

ICAI CA May/June 2023: How to make corrections

  • Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.
  • Click on examination link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on e-services link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your application will be displayed.
  • Check the application and make changes in the form.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your changes have been done.

The time table was released by the Institute in January 2023. The foundation course examination will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023. Inter course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II will be conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. The final course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II will be conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP