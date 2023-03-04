ICAI CA May/June 2023: Application correction window opens at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has opened ICAI CA May/June 2023 application correction window on March 4, 2023. The changes in the application form can be done through the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

The correction window will open on March 4 and will close on March 10, 2023. To make the changes the application form candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICAI CA May/June 2023: How to make corrections

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on examination link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on e-services link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your application will be displayed.

Check the application and make changes in the form.

Once done, click on submit.

Your changes have been done.

The time table was released by the Institute in January 2023. The foundation course examination will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023. Inter course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II will be conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. The final course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II will be conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023.

